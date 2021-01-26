Kodansha Comics Licenses 7 New Manga by Jet Kusamura, Marimo Ragawa, Fly, More

Kodansha Comics listed seven new manga titles that will debut digitally in March. One of the titles, Chasing After Aoi Koshiba, will also be available in print. The following titles will debut over consecutive Tuesdays in March:

Title: Araki Won't Be Tamed

Author: Kapparappara

Debut Date: March 2

Synopsis: Yakko has always lived in the shadow of her model/actress younger sister, Yuno. So when she's surprised on her 17th birthday by super-popular actor Araki Shigaraki, she assumes he's looking for Yuno...until he declares his love for Yakko?! Not only that, he'd declared his love for her before...but now, as then, she doesn't believe him! But he's determined, and if she won't see him as a boyfriend, maybe she'll see him as a pet...?!



Title: Shaman King : Marcos

Author: Hiroyuki Takei , Jet Kusamura

Debut Date: March 9

Synopsis: What should be a bright future for the X-Laws is shadowed by the absence of Marco. Where could he have gone, and is something sinister behind it? Join the fan favorites in another Shaman King spinoff!



Title: Blue Lock

Author: Muneyuki Kaneshiro ( As the Gods Will ), Yūsuke Nomura

Debut Date: March 16

Synopsis: After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Football Association is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?



Title: The Dawn of the Witch

Author: Tatsuo, Kakeru Kobashiri , Takashi Iwasaki

Debut Date: March 23

Synopsis: Cervil is a magic student with no memories of his life before he met a mysterious blond woman in an alley. Now he travels with his teacher, Ross—another student, Holt, and the beastman Coudeau for "special training"... but this field trip may not be as routine as it seems!



Title: Chasing After Aoi Koshiba

Author: FLY , Takeoka Hazuki

Debut Date: March 23

Synopsis: Sahoko had lots of friends in high school, so there's no shortage of people to catch up with at her reunion. But the one face she wants to see is missing: that of Aoi Koshiba, her classmate and first love. A star of the basketball team, Aoi caught Sahoko's eye as an easy way to score social points. But when Aoi quits the team, an unexpected kiss pulls Sahoko closer to her than she intended to be. With a difficult home situation, Aoi is in need of more than just a cynical social climber. She needs a true friend, and something more…



Title: She's My Knight

Author: Saisou

Debut Date: March 30

Synopsis: Haruma Ichinose, 17, has been popular since he was born. So popular, in fact, that he figured no one could even come close...until he met Yuki Mogami. She's tall, cool, collected, and totally makes him crazy. He may just be in love...but can he deal with falling for someone even more dashing than himself?



Title: Those Snow White Notes ( Mashiro no Oto )

Author: Marimo Ragawa

Debut Date: March 30

Synopsis: When Setsu's grandfather died, so did Setsu's "sound"—his unique creative spark. Grieving, he goes to Tokyo to find himself...but manages to become totally, literally lost on his first day. Only a chance meeting with Yuna—aka Yuka, the hostess—saves him from being robbed. At first glance their lives seem totally different, but they're both striving for their dreams—hers, of being an actress, and his, of developing his talent with the shamisen—and it could just be that life in the raucous, unfeeling urban sprawl of Tokyo could just be what binds their fates together...



Source: Press release