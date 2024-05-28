BLUELOCK Series Gets 3rd Stage Play in August

Play runs in Osaka from August 9-12, Tokyo from August 17-25

The official Twitter account for the stage play adaptations of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's BLUELOCK soccer manga announced on Wednesday that the series is getting a third stage play. The play will run at the Higashi-Osaka Cultural Creation Hall Dream House Great Hall in Osaka from August 9-12 and at Theater H in Tokyo from August 17-25.

Image via BLUELOCK stage plays' Twitter account © 金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／舞台『ブルーロック』3rd STAGE製作委員会

Naohiro Ise returns to direct and write the stage play. Ryōhei Takenaka reprises his role as protagonist Yoichi Isagi. Other cast members from the previous stage plays also return. New cast members include Ryono Kusachi as Rin Itoshi, Gaku Matsuda as Ryūsei Shidō, Kosuke Asuma as Kenyū Yukimiya, and Kairi Miura as Yо̄ Hiori.

Image via Blue Lock stage plays' Twitter account © 金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／舞台『ブルーロック』2nd STAGE製作委員会

The first stage play ran in May 2023 at Osaka's Sankei Hall Breeze and at Tokyo's Sunshine Theater,

The second stage play ran at the Kyoto Gekijo from January 18-21, and at the Tokyo's Hulic Hall from January 25-31.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original BLUELOCK manga in English digitally, and is also publishing it in print. The company describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 29th compiled book volume on May 16.

The BLUELOCK television anime premiered in Japan in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and streamed an English dub . The anime is getting a second season and an anime film. The film is based on the BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff manga.