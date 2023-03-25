×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
BLUELOCK Anime Gets 2nd Series, Film With 6 More Cast Members

posted on by Egan Loo
Film adapts BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- manga; Yūichi Nakamura, Makoto Furukawa, more join cast

The 24th and final episode of the current television anime of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's BLUELOCK soccer manga ended on Sunday with an announcement that production on a second television season and a film has been green-lit.


zokuhenn-1024x731
© 金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／「ブルーロック」製作委員会

The film is based on the BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff manga that has been running in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine since last June. The manga focuses on Seishirō Nagi before he enters the titular Bluelock facility.

The anime's website also confirmed six new cast members:

Yūichi Nakamura as Ryūsei Shidō
sidou-1024x576
© 金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／「ブルーロック」製作委員会

Makoto Furukawa as Tabito Karasu

karasu-1024x576
© 金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／「ブルーロック」製作委員会

Kengo Kawanishi as Eita Otoya

otoya-1024x576
© 金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／「ブルーロック」製作委員会

Takuya Eguchi as Kenyu Yukimiya

yukimiya-1024x576
© 金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／「ブルーロック」製作委員会

Hiro Shimono as Julian Loki

roki-1024x576
© 金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／「ブルーロック」製作委員会

Shin'ichirō Kamio as Leonardo Luna

runa-1024x576
© 金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／「ブルーロック」製作委員会

Kodansha Comics is publishing the original Blue Lock manga in English digitally, and is also releasing it in print. The company describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume in December 2021. The volumes have over 4.5 million copies printed. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in Kodansha's 45th annual Manga Awards in 2021.

The Blue Lock anime premiered in Japan on October 8 on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and started streaming the anime's English dub on October 22.

Sources: BLUELOCK anime episode 24, website

discuss this in the forum (4 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives