Blue Lock Anime Reveals English Dub's Cast, October 22 Premiere

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the television anime of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock soccer manga on Saturday.

The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Dani Chambers , Erica Muse , Comona Lewin , Ethan Gallardo , Kelly Greenshield , Hannah Alyea , Lisette Diaz , Morgan Larabee , Nicholas Markgraf , John Gerhardt , Dalton Walker , Cory Phillips , Christian Thorsen , Scott Montano , Landon McDonald , Yussef Benelbar , and Lee George .

Crunchyroll also revealed the cast for the first episode. Jonathan Rigg is the ADR Director with assistant Jordan Dash Cruz . Derric Benavides is the ADR engineer with assistants Domonique French and Ben Tehrani . French is also in charge of ADR prep. Bonny Clinkenbeard is supervising and writing the English script, along with Clayton Browning . Andrew Tipps is the mix engineer.

The anime premiered on October 8 on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs. The first two episodes screened in 10 Japanese theaters from September 23 to October 6.

Tetsuaki Watanabe ( Powerful Pro Yakyū Powerful Kōkō-hen ) is directing the anime at 8-Bit with Shunsuke Ishikawa as assistant director. Taku Kishimoto ( Haikyu!! , Silver Spoon , 2019 Fruits Basket ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and the manga's Kaneshiro is supervising the story. Yutaka Uemura ( Saga of Tanya the Evil director) is the concept adviser. Masaru Shindō ( Fruits Basket , Macross Delta , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is the main character designer and chief animation director, and Kenji Tanabe and Kento Toya are also character designers and chief animation directors. Jun Murayama is composing the music. Shugo Nakamura performs the anime's ending theme song "Winner."

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards last year.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)