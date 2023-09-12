BLUELOCK Series Gets 2nd Stage Play in January 2024

Kо̄hei Nagata portrays Rin Itoshi in play at Kyoto on January 18-24, Tokyo on January 25-31

The official Twitter account for the stage play adaptation of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's BLUELOCK soccer manga revealed on Wednesday that the series is getting a second stage play at Kyoto Theater from January 18-24 and Hulic Hall Tokyo from January 25-31. The account revealed the cast and visuals for BLUELOCK -2nd Stage .

©金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／舞台『ブルーロック』2nd STAGE製作委員会

Kо̄hei Nagata is joining the cast as Rin Itoshi.

©金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／舞台『ブルーロック』2nd STAGE製作委員会

Ryōhei Takenaka returns as protagonist Yoichi Isagi.

©金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／舞台『ブルーロック』2nd STAGE製作委員会

Naohiro Ise is returning to direct and write the stage play.

©金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／舞台「ブルーロック」製作委員会

The first play ran at Osaka's Sankei Hall Breeze on May 4-7, and at Tokyo's Sunshine Theater on May 11-14.

Other cast members include Nobunaga Satō as Meguru Bachira, Shōta Matsuda as Rensuke Kunigami, and Ryō Saeki as Hyoma Chigiri.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original BLUELOCK manga in English digitally, and is also publishing it in print. The company describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018.

The BLUELOCK television anime premiered in Japan in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and streamed an English dub . The anime is getting a second season and an anime film. The film is based on the BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff manga.