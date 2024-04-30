Interest
Live-Size Kaiju No. 8 Statue (Temporarily) Erected at Tokyo's Tachikawa Station
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Japan famously operates some of the world's most punctual train lines, which stop at some gorgeous train stations. What often goes under the radar are the events at those stations. Most of the time it's a stamp rally where you get a reward upon completion, or a market featuring cuisine and items from a local region of Japan. But on rare occasions we get a collaboration with an anime, such as the Kaiju No. 8 event at Tachikawa Station on the Japan Railways (JR) Chūō Main Line.
The Kaiju No. 8 X (formerly Twitter) account announced the collaboration on April 26. The event takes place between April 26 and June 30, and the voice of Kafka Hibino, Masaya Fukunishi, appeared in person at the station on April 27.
◢◤— 怪獣８号【公式】 (@KaijuNo8_O) April 26, 2024
#怪獣8号 ×立川市 防衛隊員の休日
本日よりスタート！
◥◣
本日から6/30まで、
立川市内で様々なコラボイベントが実施中！
明日4/27は、日比野カフカ役の#福西勝也 さんの名刺お渡し会も実施💥
詳しくはイベント公式サイトをチェック！https://t.co/NOk2CD88su#KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/y0N3v5RQMt
◢◤
#怪獣8号 × Tachikawa City Defense Force Members'
Holidays Start Today!
◥◣
From today until June 30,
Various collaboration events will be held in Tachikawa City!
Tomorrow, April 27, the voice of Hibino Kafka
#福西勝也 [Masaya Fukunishi] will appear for a business card presentation event💥
For more information, check the event's official website!
https://kj8-tachikawa.com/2024/
#KaijuNo8
However, the main attraction for the event is the life-sized statue of Kaiju No. 8 erected in Tachikawa Station. The statue was unveiled during the appointment of Fukunishi as the ceremonial One-Day Manager at the Kaiju No. 8 store in Tachikawa station. While it's not stated when he took the photos, Fukunishi also posted photos of himself with the statue on his Ken Production agency's X account on April 27.
本日は福西勝也さんをお迎えし、#怪獣8号 等身大フィギュアの前でオープニングセレモニーを開催しました！— 怪獣８号×立川市 防衛隊員の休日 【公式】 (@KJ8_t24) April 27, 2024
▽今後の等身大フィギュアの展示予定はこちらをチェック👀https://t.co/4np237aA7L#怪獣8号防衛隊員の休日 #KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/1MtIMAqDQQ
Today we welcomed Fukunishi Masaya and held an opening ceremony in front of the life-sized #怪獣8号 [Kaiju No. 8] figure!
▽ Check here for upcoming life-size figure exhibits👀
https://kj8-tachikawa.com/2024
#怪獣8号防衛隊員の休日 [Kaiju No. 8 Defense Force Members Holiday]#KaijuNo8
【出演報告】#福西勝也 (日比野カフカ役)— 賢プロダクション (@kenpro_official) April 27, 2024
立川駅にて行われた、アニメ『怪獣８号』×立川市のコラボイベント「#怪獣8号防衛隊員の休日」オープニングセレモニーに参加いたしました。
立川市とのコラボにより、益々盛り上がる #怪獣8号 をお見逃しなく！
立川駅の立像も必見です！
#KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/XMxmfc7Gmv
[Appearance Report] #福西勝也 [Masaya Fukunishi] (role of Hibino Kafka)
Fukunishi participated in the opening ceremony of the collaboration event “#怪獣8号防衛隊員の休日 [Kaiju No. 8 Defense Force Members Holiday]” between the anime “Kaiju No. 8” and Tachikawa City, held at Tachikawa Station.
#怪獣8号 [Kaiju No. 8] is getting even more exciting thanks to the collaboration with Tachikawa City! So, Don't miss out.
The statue at Tachikawa Station is also a must-see!
#KaijuNo8
The life-size statue stayed at Tachikawa Station for three days from April 26 to 29, and the collaboration's homepage lists when and where the statue will appear next:
May 1 - 10: Pop Up Shop in Kotobukiya Tachikawa
May 11 - 19: Isetan Tachikawa second floor
May 27 - June 2: Green Springs second floor
June 8 - June 16: Takashimaya Tachikawa S.C. first floor
Along with the statue, Kaiju No. 8 fans will also find life-size character panels around Tachikawa Station, flags with Defense Force members, and a virtual stamp rally. Fans who complete the stamp rally will receive one of three randomly distributed pin badges. The map for the stamp rally can be found here.
The Kaiju No. 8 X account is also running a campaign for the character panels around Tachikawa Station. Fans who follow the account, post a total of four photos (two between April 26 to May 31 and two between June 1 to June 30) with the hashtags #怪獣討伐 and #怪獣8号 will be entered to win trading stickers, Kaiju No. 8 themed assorted merchandise (dorayaki and manju set, cookies, pin badges, and clear file folders), or two Kaiju No. 8 figures. Only one lucky fan will win the figures, five will win the assorted merchandise, and 82 will win the stickers. The collaboration's homepage lists all the locations:
Animate Tachikawa
Lulu Terrace
Tokyo Tourist Information Center Tama
Orion Book Store Norte
Orion Book Store Lumine Tachikawa
Orion Book Store Southern
Paper Wall Ecute Tachikawa Ekina West
Isetan Tachikawa
Cinema City Cinema Two
Tachikwa City Hall
Tachikawa Manga Park
Kaiju No. 8 Pop up shop in Tachikawa Station.
Sources: Kaiju No. 8 x Tachikawa City's website (link 2, link 3), Kaiju No. 8 x Tachikawa City's X/Twitter account (link 2), Kaiju No. 8's X/Twitter account, Ken Production's X/Twitter account, Mantan Web