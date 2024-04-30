Live-Size Kaiju No. 8 Statue (Temporarily) Erected at Tokyo's Tachikawa Station

Come for the statue, stay for the event

Japan famously operates some of the world's most punctual train lines, which stop at some gorgeous train stations. What often goes under the radar are the events at those stations. Most of the time it's a stamp rally where you get a reward upon completion, or a market featuring cuisine and items from a local region of Japan. But on rare occasions we get a collaboration with an anime, such as the Kaiju No. 8 event at Tachikawa Station on the Japan Railways (JR) Chūō Main Line.

Image via twitter.com ©防衛隊第３部隊 ©松本直也／集英社

The Kaiju No. 8 X (formerly Twitter ) account announced the collaboration on April 26. The event takes place between April 26 and June 30, and the voice of Kafka Hibino, Masaya Fukunishi , appeared in person at the station on April 27.

◢◤

# 怪獣8号 × Tachikawa City Defense Force Members'

Holidays Start Today!

◥◣



From today until June 30,

Various collaboration events will be held in Tachikawa City!

Tomorrow, April 27, the voice of Hibino Kafka

#福西勝也 [ Masaya Fukunishi ] will appear for a business card presentation event💥



For more information, check the event's official website!

https://kj8-tachikawa.com/2024/



#KaijuNo8

However, the main attraction for the event is the life-sized statue of Kaiju No. 8 erected in Tachikawa Station. The statue was unveiled during the appointment of Fukunishi as the ceremonial One-Day Manager at the Kaiju No. 8 store in Tachikawa station. While it's not stated when he took the photos, Fukunishi also posted photos of himself with the statue on his Ken Production agency's X account on April 27.

Today we welcomed Fukunishi Masaya and held an opening ceremony in front of the life-sized #怪獣8号 [ Kaiju No. 8 ] figure!

▽ Check here for upcoming life-size figure exhibits👀

https://kj8-tachikawa.com/2024

#怪獣8号防衛隊員の休日 [ Kaiju No. 8 Defense Force Members Holiday]#KaijuNo8

[Appearance Report] #福西勝也 [ Masaya Fukunishi ] (role of Hibino Kafka)



Fukunishi participated in the opening ceremony of the collaboration event “#怪獣8号防衛隊員の休日 [ Kaiju No. 8 Defense Force Members Holiday]” between the anime “ Kaiju No. 8 ” and Tachikawa City, held at Tachikawa Station.

#怪獣8号 [ Kaiju No. 8 ] is getting even more exciting thanks to the collaboration with Tachikawa City! So, Don't miss out.

The statue at Tachikawa Station is also a must-see!



#KaijuNo8

The life-size statue stayed at Tachikawa Station for three days from April 26 to 29, and the collaboration's homepage lists when and where the statue will appear next:

May 1 - 10: Pop Up Shop in Kotobukiya Tachikawa

May 11 - 19: Isetan Tachikawa second floor

May 27 - June 2: Green Springs second floor

June 8 - June 16: Takashimaya Tachikawa S.C. first floor

Along with the statue, Kaiju No. 8 fans will also find life-size character panels around Tachikawa Station, flags with Defense Force members, and a virtual stamp rally. Fans who complete the stamp rally will receive one of three randomly distributed pin badges. The map for the stamp rally can be found here.

The Kaiju No. 8 X account is also running a campaign for the character panels around Tachikawa Station. Fans who follow the account, post a total of four photos (two between April 26 to May 31 and two between June 1 to June 30) with the hashtags #怪獣討伐 and # 怪獣8号 will be entered to win trading stickers, Kaiju No. 8 themed assorted merchandise (dorayaki and manju set, cookies, pin badges, and clear file folders), or two Kaiju No. 8 figures. Only one lucky fan will win the figures, five will win the assorted merchandise, and 82 will win the stickers. The collaboration's homepage lists all the locations:

Animate Tachikawa

Lulu Terrace

Tokyo Tourist Information Center Tama

Orion Book Store Norte

Orion Book Store Lumine Tachikawa

Orion Book Store Southern

Paper Wall Ecute Tachikawa Ekina West

Isetan Tachikawa

Cinema City Cinema Two

Tachikwa City Hall

Tachikawa Manga Park

Kaiju No. 8 Pop up shop in Tachikawa Station.