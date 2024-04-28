The Quintessential Quintuplets Manga Gets New Honeymoon Anime

" The Quintessential Quintuplets 5th Anniversary Event in Yokohama Arena" announced on Sunday that Negi Haruba 's The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) romantic comedy manga is inspiring a new anime, Gotōbun no Hanayome *. Haruba personally drafted the original story concept and is supervising all aspects of the anime, which recounts Fūtarō and the quintuplets' honeymoon trip.

In addition, Sunday's event announced a new light novel, for which Haruba is also drafting the original story concept and Hajime Asano ( Mayo Chiki! , Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) is penning. The light novel follows a part of the daily life of the quintuplets thus far not covered in the original manga.

Bushiroad will launch a new trading card game, Gotōbun no Hanayome Card Game, this year. The game will use newly created art by Haruba, art from the manga, and newly created art by various illustrators. Five different trial decks (one for each quintuplet) and the first booster pack will ship this year. (There will be at least four booster packs, released quarterly.)

Haruba launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. The manga has over 20 million copies in circulation

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened in Japan in May 2022. The film serves as the finale for the story at the time. It sold about 1.7 million tickets for about 2.24 billion yen (about US$14 million). Crunchyroll screened the film in the United States and Canada with English subtitles and with an English dub in December 2022.

The Quintessential Quintuplets ∽ anime special opened in theaters on July 14 and aired on September 2 and 3.

