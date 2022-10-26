Crunchyroll Screens The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie in Theaters

Film screens in U.S., Canada on December 2; other countries also get screenings

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will screen The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie ( Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ) sequel anime film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on December 2. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

The company will also screen the film in the following countries:

Italy - October 31 (as a special event screening)

France - November 3-4 (as a limited release)

Spain - November 18-19

Australia and New Zealand - December 1

United Kingdom and Ireland - December 7-8

Germany - March 28

Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, and Hungary - Early 2023

The returning English dub cast includes:

The film opened in Japan on May 20, and its runtime exceeds 130 minutes. The film serves as the finale for the story. As of July 31, the film has earned a cumulative total of 2,156,699,320 yen (about US$16.47 million).

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021.

Kodansha Comics released Negi Haruba 's original manga digitally and in print in North America, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

Negi Haruba launched the original manga Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020.

Sources: Press release, Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)