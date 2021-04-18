The Quintessential Quintuplets Anime Sequel Film to Open in 2022

Sequel first announced after season 2 finale in March

The official Twitter account for The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) television anime announced on Sunday that the Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie) sequel will open next year. The film news came during the evening session of " The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ Special Event 2021 in Nakano Sun Plaza."

The anime's second season premiered on TBS on January 7. The season's final episode aired on March 25. Crunchyroll is streaming the second season, and Funimation is streaming an English dub . The new season was originally scheduled to premiere in October but was delayed due to COVID-19. The anime featured a returning cast.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub .

Kodansha Comics is releasing Negi Haruba 's original manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and Haruba ended the series in February.

