Viz Media's VP of Publishing Sales Kevin Hamric Leaves Company After Viz Eliminates Position

ICv2 reported on Tuesday that's Vice President - Publishing Sales Kevin Hamric has left the company, aftereliminated the position. His last day atwas on Friday.

Hamric joined Viz Media as the director of sales and marketing in 2011. He was later promoted to senior director of sales and marketing in 2013, and then to the vice president position in 2020. Before joining Viz Media he held vice president roles at The News Group and Quarto Publishing Group.

Hamric has given many interviews with ICv2 over the years about the state of the manga industry in the U.S. and about Viz Media 's business. The Beat comics blog also stated regarding Hamric, "any time you needed information on the manga market in the US and Viz 's place in it, Hamric was the go to guy."



