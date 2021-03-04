Viz VP: Company Saw 70% Growth in 2020 U.S. Market

Company sold out all box sets, but has run into restocking issues

The Vice President Publishing Sales at Viz Media , Kevin Hamric, stated in an interview with ICv2 published on Wednesday that Viz Media has seen a 70% growth in the U.S. market for 2020, in line with a 43% increase in overall manga sales in the United States in 2020, despite the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Hamric followed up with ICv2 regarding his comment from a previous interview that sales of first manga volumes and boxsets increased during the pandemic, saying that the company has sold out and had to reprint all of its box sets, particularly those manga that have anime adaptations. He cited Haikyu!! and Jujutsu Kaisen as notable examples, adding that the latter is seeing the same "trajectory" as the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga.

Hamric mentioned that the company has hit many stockouts due to slowdowns in the publishing industry from workplace social distancing rules, and issues with shipping, combined the aforementioned higher sales volume of the past year.

Hamric also said that Viz Media plans to announce more Star Wars -related works in the future.

