HIGH CARD -◇9 No Mercy Manga Listed to End in 3rd Volume

Final volume ships on July 5

© Homura Kawamoto, Ebimo, TMS, Hikaru Muno, Square Enix

Amazon is listing the third compiled book volume ofand'smanga as its final volume, which will ship on July 5.

The manga's story centers on Percy Parker, an ordinary student, who attracts the attention of mysterious people when he gets his hand on a mysterious-looking card.

The manga launched on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in August 2022. The manga is part of the High Card multimedia project. Kawamoto ( Kakegurui franchise ) is credited for the story and the project's original character designer Ebimo draws the manga. TMS , Kawamoto, and his younger brother Hikaru Muno ( Kakegurui novel) are credited with the original work. Sqaure Enix published the manga's first volume in January 2023, and the second volume on January 6.

The High Card multimedia project shipped its first drama CD volume in December 2022. Publisher Kadokawa , anime studio TMS Entertainment , and entertainment company Sammy Corporation are presenting the poker-themed project.

The first High Card anime season premiered in January 2023, and the second season premiered on January 8. The anime's 25th episode titled "THE FLOWERS BLOOM" has been green-lit.

The High Card -♢7 Never No Dollars novel began serialization in Kadokawa 's Monthly Newtype magazine in August 2022. The project's second novel HIGH CARD –♧3Green Green&♡5Calories High began serialization in Monthly Newtype in September 2023.

The project also had a stage play titled HIGH CARD the STAGE – CRACK A HAND , which ran from January 19-29 in Tokyo.

Source: Amazon