Duel Masters GT Manga's 2nd Part Launches, Duel Masters LOST Manga Gets 4th Part

Hiroki Kikuzuma and Daisuke Kawasaki launched the second part of their Duel Masters GT manga on the website for Shogakukan 's Weekly CoroCoro Comic magazine on December 31. The new manga was initially titled as Duel Masters GT2 -God of the Trickery- , but is listed on the website now with the title of Duel Masters GT2 -Gate of the Teleport- .

Image via Weekly CoroCoro Comic website © Hiroki Kikuzuma, Daisuke Kawasaki, Shogakukan, Tomy

The first part of the manga, Duel Masters GT -Gear of the Twin heart- , launched in August 2025, and ended in October 2025.

Additionally, the third part of the Duel Masters LOST manga, Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ , ended on January 1 with the announcement of a fourth part. The manga debuted in September 2025.

Shigenobu Matsumoto and Yō Kanebayashi 's Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō ( Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga launched in February 2024 and ended in March 2024. The duo then launched the Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ ( Duel Masters LOST: Reaper of the Moon) manga in August 2024, and ended it in February 2025.

The net anime adaptation of Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō debuted in October 2024 and had four episodes. The anime of Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ debuted in December 2024 and ended with its fourth and final episode in February 2025.

The anime of Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ will debut on February 6 with a four-episode streaming run.