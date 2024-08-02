Duel Masters LOST Net Anime Reveals More Cast, Promo Video, Main Visual, Sequel Anime

The official X/Twitter account for the net anime based on Shigenobu Matsumoto and Yō Kanebayashi 's Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō (Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga, part of the Duel Masters LOST project, streamed a promotional video on Friday. The video reveals more cast and the main visual. It also reveals and previews the theme song "Narrative" by YurryCanon 's project Tsukuyomi . In addition, Matsumoto and Kanebayashi's sequel manga Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ (Duel Masters LOST: Reaper of the Moon) will launch on August 8, and the staff announced that it is getting an anime adaptation.

The newly announced cast includes:

Hana Hishikawa as Niika

Honoka Inoue as Crysta

Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~

Shigenobu Matsumoto

Yō Kanebayashi

Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō

Duel Masters LOST

Duel Masters

The net anime based onand's(Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga , part of theproject, will debut on October 4 at 8:00 p.m. JST on the

Shotaro Uzawa stars as Win Kirifuda, and Wataru Hatano plays Abyssbell = Jashin Emperor (Jashin-kun). Both are reprising their roles from the Duel Masters Win anime.

Riki Fukushima ( Beyblade the Movie: Fierce Battle ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Yoichi Kato ( Duel Masters ) is in charge of series composition. Chikara Hashizume ( Requiem of the Rose King ) is designing the characters.

Other staff members include:

The Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō manga launched on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 1. The manga's first part ended in the manga's seventh chapter on March 21.

"LOST" is an "alternate time story" that progresses at the same time as the current story of Duel Masters Win , and the Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō manga depicts a never-before-seen world. It centers on 16-year-old Win Kirifuda — the protagonist of the Duel Masters Win anime — who has lost everything. He is then drawn into a battle to regain the world he once desired.