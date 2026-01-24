Needy Streamer Overload Anime Previews Film Version in Trailer

Episode compilation plays in Tokyo, Osaka on March 6 before April broadcast

The website for the television anime of WSS (Why So Serious) Playground and Xemono's Needy Streamer Overload game ( Needy Girl Overdose in Japanese) presented a trailer for the anime's theatrical screening run on Saturday.

The website also presented a new visual of the character Ame-chan, as she appears in the anime:

Karamazov, a new streamer unit that was created specifically for the anime, will feature the following cast members:

Rina Kawaguchi as Purple Lollipop (center in the image above), Karamazov's leader

as Purple Lollipop (center in the image above), Karamazov's leader Satsuki Shiina as Michika Gokubara (left)

as Michika Gokubara (left) Seena Hoshiki as Nechika-sama (right)

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©WSS playground / NEEDY GIRL PROJECT

New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT

is credited for the original work in the anime.episode director) is directing the anime at. The game's scenario writeris credited for the original idea, scenario, and supervision. The game'sis similarly credited for the original character design, andepisode key animator),2nd key animator), andepisode 2nd key animator) are the main character designers.

Additional staff members include:

Writer nyalra gave a statement in Japanese and English in November to report that WSS playground had removed him from management and promotion of the television anime. nyalra also claimed that he has not yet received full compensation for his work, but his legal representative is reviewing and negotiating the matter. He is continuing to consult his attorneys in order to protect his creative rights and integrity.

A compilation of the television anime's episodes will start playing at Theatre Shinjuku in Tokyo, and at Theatre Umeda in Osaka, under the title Needy Girl Overdose -Overture- on March 6.

The Needy Streamer Overload anime will premiere on television in April.

Aniplex describes the game:

NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE is a multi-ending adventure game depicting 30 days in the life of a girl with an intense desire for validation who aims to become the ultimate streamer, with the support of "P".

WSS playground and Xemono released the game simultaneously in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean on PC via Steam in January 2022, with the title Needy Streamer Overload in English, and Needy Girl Overdose in Japanese. The game has over 3 million downloads. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Itaru Bonnoki ( The Vampire Dies in No Time ) launched a manga adaptation of the game titled Needy Girl Overdose: Run with My Sick on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in March 2023.