The Vampire Dies in No Time Author Pens Manga of Needy Streamer Overload Game

The official Twitter account for Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga creator Itaru Bonnoki will launch a manga adaptation of Xemono's Needy Streamer Overload titled Needy Girl Overdose: Run with My Sick (the manga uses the game's original Japanese title) on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website on March 21. Nata Ōkura is drawing the manga.

© Itaru Bonnoki, Nata Ōkura, Akita Shoten, Xemono, WSS Playground

WSS Playground and Xemono released the game simultaneously in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean on PC via Steam in January 2022, with the title Needy Streamer Overload in English, and it describes the game:

NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD is a “multi-ending ADV” depicting daily life with “OMGkawaiiAngel”, a young girl with a rather extreme need for approval attempting to become the #1 “Internet Angel” (streamer). Gradually build up OMGkawaiiAngel's number of followers as she spends her days streaming, using various ”stress relievers”, and generally being kinda messed up. Experience all the different crazy ups and downs and find out for yourself whether this story is even capable of having a happy ending.

Bonnoki launched the The Vampire Dies in No Time ( Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu ) manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015. Akita Shoten published the manga's 24th compiled book volume on February 8. The manga will go on a one-month hiatus from March 30 to April 27, and will resume on May 11.

The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation. The first season premiered in Japan in October 2021 and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The first season had 12 episodes. The second season premiered on January 9 and is ongoing. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll .