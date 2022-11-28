The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime's 2nd Season Previewed in Promo Video, Ad

New season premieres on January 9

Frontier Works began streaming a second promotional video and a commercial on Monday for the second season of the television anime of Itaru Bonnoki 's The Vampire Dies in No Time ( Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu ) manga. The videos preview the opening theme song, and reveal that the show will premiere on January 9.

Ayumu Murase will play Mikazuki, a dhampir who has come to Shin-Yokohama to exterminate vampires. Jun Fukuyama , who also voices the main character Dralc, will return to perform the new opening theme song "NEW DRAMA PARADISE." TRD , Takayuki Kondō and Daisuke Ono 's "technologic vocal unit," will return to perform the new ending theme song "Cozy Crazy PARTY!"

Hiroshi Koujina ( Grenadier , 2011 Hunter x Hunter ) is returning to direct the anime at Madhouse . Toshi Takame is in charge of the series composition and script. Yukie Sugawara ( The Vampire Dies in No Time 's first season, Overlord , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , No Guns Life ) was originally announced to be in charge of the series' scripts. Mayuko Nakano ( Maiden Rose , WWW.WAGNARIA!! ) is returning to design the characters and is also serving as chief animation director.

The first season premiered in Japan in October 2021 and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The first season had 12 episodes.

The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.

Manga creator Bonnoki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015.