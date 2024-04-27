×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 15-21

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rises to #1 as Princess Peach: Showtime! falls to #2

Japan's Game Ranking: April 15-21

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,585 5,804,495
2 NSw Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo March 22 8,012 143,180
3 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 7,470 1,829,996
4 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 7,078 7,747,713
5 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 6,131 1,320,273
6 PS5 Rise of the Ronin Sony Interactive Entertainment March 22 5,651 109,501
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,523 3,502,392
8 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 5,477 4,282,105
9 PS5 ARK: Survival Ascended Spike Chunsoft April 18 4,127 4,127
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,791 5,489,590
11 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 3,708 1,037,252
12 PS5 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix February 29 3,563 320,972
13 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 3,450 41,829
14 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,337 1,430,096
15 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 3,090 2,278,247
16 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,068 5,331,480
17 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,020 3,547,423
18 NSw Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Nintendo February 16 2,936 149,724
19 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 2,507 1,202,400
20 NSw Dōkyūsei Remake CSver DGREMAKE April 18 2,432 2,432

Source: Famitsu

