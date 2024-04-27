News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 15-21
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rises to #1 as Princess Peach: Showtime! falls to #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,585
|5,804,495
|2
|NSw
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|Nintendo
|March 22
|8,012
|143,180
|3
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|7,470
|1,829,996
|4
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|7,078
|7,747,713
|5
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|6,131
|1,320,273
|6
|PS5
|Rise of the Ronin
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 22
|5,651
|109,501
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,523
|3,502,392
|8
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|5,477
|4,282,105
|9
|PS5
|ARK: Survival Ascended
|Spike Chunsoft
|April 18
|4,127
|4,127
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,791
|5,489,590
|11
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|3,708
|1,037,252
|12
|PS5
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Square Enix
|February 29
|3,563
|320,972
|13
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|3,450
|41,829
|14
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,337
|1,430,096
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|3,090
|2,278,247
|16
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,068
|5,331,480
|17
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,020
|3,547,423
|18
|NSw
|Mario Vs. Donkey Kong
|Nintendo
|February 16
|2,936
|149,724
|19
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|2,507
|1,202,400
|20
|NSw
|Dōkyūsei Remake CSver
|DGREMAKE
|April 18
|2,432
|2,432
Source: Famitsu