News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 8-14

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Utakata no Uchronia visual novel debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: April 8-14

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Utakata no Uchronia Broccoli April 11 11,553 11,553
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,247 5,792,910
3 NSw Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo March 22 10,736 135,168
4 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 8,881 1,822,526
5 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 7,962 1,314,142
6 PS5 Rise of the Ronin Sony Interactive Entertainment March 22 6,985 103,850
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,848 3,496,869
8 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 5,729 4,276,628
9 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,342 7,740,635
10 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 4,832 38,379
11 NSw Unicorn Overlord Atlus March 8 4,361 71,651
12 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 4,231 1,033,544
13 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,022 5,485,799
14 NSw Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Nintendo February 16 4,010 146,788
15 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,567 3,544,403
16 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,277 1,426,759
17 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,178 5,328,412
18 PS5 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix February 29 2,994 317,409
19 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 2,464 1,199,893
20 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 2,347 2,275,157

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 1-7
