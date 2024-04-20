News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 8-14
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Utakata no Uchronia visual novel debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Utakata no Uchronia
|Broccoli
|April 11
|11,553
|11,553
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,247
|5,792,910
|3
|NSw
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|Nintendo
|March 22
|10,736
|135,168
|4
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|8,881
|1,822,526
|5
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|7,962
|1,314,142
|6
|PS5
|Rise of the Ronin
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 22
|6,985
|103,850
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,848
|3,496,869
|8
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|5,729
|4,276,628
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,342
|7,740,635
|10
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|4,832
|38,379
|11
|NSw
|Unicorn Overlord
|Atlus
|March 8
|4,361
|71,651
|12
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|4,231
|1,033,544
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,022
|5,485,799
|14
|NSw
|Mario Vs. Donkey Kong
|Nintendo
|February 16
|4,010
|146,788
|15
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,567
|3,544,403
|16
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,277
|1,426,759
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,178
|5,328,412
|18
|PS5
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Square Enix
|February 29
|2,994
|317,409
|19
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|2,464
|1,199,893
|20
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|2,347
|2,275,157
Source: Famitsu