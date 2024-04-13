News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 1-7
Princess Peach: Showtime! stays at #1 for 3rd straight week
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|Nintendo
|March 22
|19,612
|124,432
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,055
|5,781,663
|3
|PS5
|Rise of the Ronin
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 22
|12,080
|96,865
|4
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|9,898
|1,813,645
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,464
|3,491,021
|6
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|6,569
|4,270,899
|7
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|6,497
|1,306,180
|8
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|6,189
|1,029,313
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,110
|7,735,293
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,507
|5,481,777
|11
|NSw
|Mario Vs. Donkey Kong
|Nintendo
|February 16
|5,409
|142,778
|12
|NSw
|Unicorn Overlord
|Atlus
|March 8
|5,336
|67,290
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,235
|5,325,234
|14
|PS5
|Dragon's Dogma 2
|CAPCOM
|March 22
|4,171
|81,935
|15
|PS5
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Square Enix
|February 29
|3,819
|314,415
|16
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,774
|1,423,482
|17
|NSw
|Winning Post 10 2024
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 28
|3,637
|16,482
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,109
|1,268,304
|19
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|2,547
|1,197,429
|20
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,507
|3,540,836
Source: Famitsu