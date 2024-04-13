Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 1-7

It's the most monstrous premiere of the season! KAIJU NO. 8 reviews join the guide! Also: Black Butler: Public School Arc, The Misfit of Demon King Academy II, KONOSUBA Season 3, Viral Hit, Mysterious Disappearances, Mushoku Tensei, Sound! Euphonium, Mission: Yozakura Family, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! , and more!

― Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2024 Anime Preview Guide! Here's how it goes: our t...