×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 1-7

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Princess Peach: Showtime! stays at #1 for 3rd straight week

Japan's Game Ranking: April 1-7

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo March 22 19,612 124,432
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,055 5,781,663
3 PS5 Rise of the Ronin Sony Interactive Entertainment March 22 12,080 96,865
4 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 9,898 1,813,645
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,464 3,491,021
6 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 6,569 4,270,899
7 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 6,497 1,306,180
8 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 6,189 1,029,313
9 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,110 7,735,293
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,507 5,481,777
11 NSw Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Nintendo February 16 5,409 142,778
12 NSw Unicorn Overlord Atlus March 8 5,336 67,290
13 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,235 5,325,234
14 PS5 Dragon's Dogma 2 CAPCOM March 22 4,171 81,935
15 PS5 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix February 29 3,819 314,415
16 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,774 1,423,482
17 NSw Winning Post 10 2024 Koei Tecmo Games March 28 3,637 16,482
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,109 1,268,304
19 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 2,547 1,197,429
20 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,507 3,540,836

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 25-31
discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives