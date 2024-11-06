The Case Book of Arne Mystery Game Gets TV Anime

Game's scenario writer Murasaki oversees anime's scripts, illustrator Harutarō designs characters

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Game Magazine's The Case Book of Arne ( Arne no Jiken-bo ) mystery game announced on Wednesday that it will receive a television anime adaptation. The announcement coincides with the game's seventh anniversary.

Game production team Harumurasaki created the game, and it launched on Game Magazine's website in November 2017. Murasaki, who is in charge of the game's scenario and production, is in charge of the anime's series scripts, and the game's illustrator Harutarō will design the characters. Harutarō drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Image via Comic Natalie © 春太郎, 春紫（ゲームマガジン／バカー）「アルネの事件簿」

The game's story centers on the unlikely tandem of vampire detective Arne Neuntöte and Lynn Reinweiss, the daughter of a noble family who loves vampires. Together, they solve bloodly murder cases.

Soraho Ina launched the game's manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine in 2018. Kadokawa published four compiled book volumes of the manga.