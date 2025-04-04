Young & Fine Live-Action Film Opens on June 27

Film opens simultaneously with Tonari no Uchūjin movie

Japanese production company Leone announced on Friday that the live-action film adaptation of Naoki Yamamoto 's Young & Fine manga will open on June 27. The staff unveiled a poster visual:

Image via Eiga.com © クロックワークス・レオーネ

The film will open simultaneously at the Shinjuku Musashinokan movie theater in Tokyo and other theaters in Japan with the live-action film of Ryo Hanmura 's text short story Tonari no Uchūjin (The Alien Next Door).

The Young & Fine manga depicts a year in the life of Katsuhiko Haino, a high school student in a quiet seaside town. He is dating a girl named Reiko Arai , though they seem hesitant to fully commit to the relationship. One day, a new teacher named Manabu Izawa begins working at their school, and she also finds lodging with Haino's family. They strike up a fast friendhsip, and Izawa hatches a plan to get Haino and Reiko closer.

Yamamoto published the Young & Fine manga in 1992.

Toshiya Kominami, the assistant director for the live-action film of Naoki Yamamoto 's Believers manga (which Leone also produced), is directing Young & Fine . Hideo Jōjō , who directed the Believers film, is penning the script for the film. Taisuke Niihara, Yūka Kōri, and Yuki Araho star in the film.

Yūjirō Koseki is directing the live-action Tonari no Uchūjin film, with a script by Shinji Imaoka . The film stars Shōhei Uno , Ōshirō Maeda , Yūka Yoshimura, and Kenta Izuka .

The projects celebrate the 20th anniversary of Leone.

Viz Media released Yamamoto's Dance Till Tomorrow manga in English. Yamamoto's other manga include Arigatou , Happa 64 , and Red .

Sources: Eiga.com, Comic Natalie