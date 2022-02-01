Naoki Yamamoto's Believers Manga Gets Live-Action Film

Hideo Jojo directs film opening this summer

Naoki Yamamoto 's Believers Manga is getting a live-action film that will open in Japan this summer. The film's staff unveiled visuals:

Hideo Jojo is directing the film. Klock Worx and Spotted Productions are distributing the film, and Leone is producing the film.

Yamamoto launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in May 1999, and it ended in November that same year.

The story follows three cult members who are stranded on an island off the coast of Japan and devote themselves to the "Deserted Island Program". The three members, two men and one woman, call each other by rank and attempt to purify themselves from the evils of society. However, the believers soon begin to question their beliefs as they succumb to their temptations.

Viz Media released Yamamoto's Dance Till Tomorrow manga in English. Yamamoto's other manga include Arigatou , Happa 64 , and Red.

