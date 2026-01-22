Super Mario Bros. Wonder Game's Trailer Reveals March 26 Release for Switch 2 Edition

Trailer reveals 3 new amiibo, Toad Brigade Training Camp, Koopalings, Rosalina with Co-Star Luma

Nintendo began streaming a trailer on Thursday for Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park , the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of its Super Mario Bros. Wonder 2D platforming game, and it reveals that the updated version will launch on March 26. The trailer reveals the new Toad Brigade Training Camp, Assist Mode that prevents character deaths, the Koopalings, and Rosalina and Co-Star Luma as playable characters. The video also unveiled three new amiibo from the game: Elephant Mario, Poplin & Prince Florian, and Captain Toad & Talking Flower:

The company also streamed a video highlighting the physical figure of the game's Talking Flower, and it reveals its March 12 release date:

"Meetup in Bellabel Park" features 17 multiplayer co-op and vs. minigames such as a coin collection challenge, an arena fighter, Phanto tag, a Bob-omb relay, and a jumping rhythm game.

The original game launched for Nintendo Switch in October 2023.

The base game features seven worlds. The playable characters are Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yellow Toad, Blue Toad, Toadette, Yoshi, Red Yoshi, Yellow Yoshi, Blue Yoshi, and Nabbit. Everyone except the Yoshis and Nabbit have the same controls and moves. Yoshis and Nabbit cannot take damage, but they also cannot transform with power-ups. In addition, Yoshis can flutter-jump and use their tongues to eat enemies and spit them out. In multiplayer, if someone is playing as Yoshi, other characters can ride them.

The first new power-up is Elephant, which allow players to use their trunk to defeat enemies and spray water. Elephants can also break through blocks easily. The Bubble power-up allows players to release bubbles to trap enemies or use as extra bouncy platforms. The Drill lets players burrow underground and up in the ceiling, and it gives players protection from falling enemies. The Wonder Flower transforms the stage and sometimes the character in different ways known as Wonder Effects.

The game has local and online multiplayer functionality. Up to four players can play the game in local mode. In online mode, shadows of live players appear. There is also a Friend Race mode.

Source: Press release