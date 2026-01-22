MF Ghost 3rd Season Anime's English Dub Debuts on January 22

Image via MF Ghost anime's website © しげの秀一・講談社／MFゴースト製作委員会

announced that it will begin streaming the Englishfor the third season of the anime of'smanga on Thursday.

The English dub (which includes returning members) stars:

Jonathan Rigg is directing the English dub . Samantha Herek is producing. Clayton Browning is handling the English adaptation. Nathanael Harrison is the mixer, and Derric Benavides is the engineer.

The anime began streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Japan on January 1 at 11:30 p.m. JST. The anime debuted on TV on Tokyo MX and BS NTV on January 4 at 11:30 p.m., before airing later that evening on RKB Mainichi Broadcasting . The series is also airing on TV Aichi , Shizuoka Broadcasting System , YTV , and Animax . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Nanako Aizawa voices Emma Green, a 19-year-old driver from England.

Yū Serizawa performs the opening theme song "Timeless Power feat. MOTSU , and Himika Akaneya performs the ending theme song "Yokan no Tochū Prod. Taku Takahashi ( m-flo )"(En Route to a Hunch).

The series takes place in the 2020s, when self-driving cars are ubiquitous in Japan. The manga centers on Kanata Livington, a Japanese driver who goes back to Japan after graduating at the top of his class at a racing school in England. The series also focuses on the MFG, a racing circuit on public roads that has garnered attention worldwide.

The first season premiered in October 2023 on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting channel. The anime also ran on Animax , TV Aichi , Shizuoka Broadcasting System , TV Setouchi , Tochigi TV , and YTV . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The second season debuted in October 2024 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting . The second season also ran on YTV , TV Aichi , and Animax , and streams on Lemino and Prime Video in Japan. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and is also streaming an English dub .

Shuuichi Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. The manga went on hiatus in November 2022 due to Shigeno's poor health, but returned in February 2023. The manga went back on hiatus that April, then returned that June, and started its "final battle." The manga ended in February 2025. The 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan on June 6.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)