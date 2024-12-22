MF Ghost Anime Gets 3rd Season

Announced after season 2 ended on Monday

The second television anime season based on Shuuichi Shigeno 's MF Ghost manga ended on Monday with a teaser promotional video announcing a third season:

Image via Comic Natalie © しげの秀一・講談社／MF ゴースト製作委員会

The series takes place in the 2020s, when self-driving cars are ubiquitous in Japan. The manga centers on Kanata Livington, a Japanese driver who goes back to Japan after graduating at the top of his class at a racing school in England. The series also focuses on the MFG, a racing circuit on public roads that has garnered attention worldwide.

The first season premiered in October 2023 on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting channel. The anime also ran on Animax , TV Aichi , Shizuoka Broadcasting System , TV Setouchi , Tochigi TV , and YTV . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The second season debuted on October 6 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting . The new season also ran on YTV , TV Aichi , and Animax , and streams on Lemino and Prime Video in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime and is also streaming an English dub .

Shuuichi Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2017. The 20th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on June 6. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. The manga went on hiatus in November 2022 due to Shigeno's poor health, but returned in February 2023. The manga went back on hiatus that April, then returned that June, and started its "final battle."

Source: Comic Natalie