News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Fall 2023 Anime Season

posted on by Alex Mateo
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Shangri-La Frontier, MF GHOST, more

frieren
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the fall 2023 season:

September 28

September 29

  • Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (pictured right; English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, and Tamil)

September 30

October 1

  • Shangri-La Frontier (English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Italian, Hindi, and Tamil)
  • MF GHOST (English and Brazilian Portuguese)

October 2

October 3

October 4

October 5

October 6

October 7

October 9

October 10

October 12

  • Dr. Stone: New World Season 3 Part 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish)

October 21

Crunchyroll also listed that OVERTAKE!, BULLBUSTER, Arknights: Perish in Frost, My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer, I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness, Migi & Dali, and Stardust Telepath are "coming soon."

One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Case Closed (Detective Conan), Rurouni Kenshin, and Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure are also continuing from the previous season.

Source: Email correspondence

