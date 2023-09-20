News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Fall 2023 Anime Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the fall 2023 season:
September 28
September 29
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (pictured right; English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, and Tamil)
September 30
October 1
- Shangri-La Frontier (English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Italian, Hindi, and Tamil)
- MF GHOST (English and Brazilian Portuguese)
October 2
- SHY (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German)
- I'm in Love with the Villainess (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish)
- A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life
- Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions (Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri)
October 3
- The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese)
October 4
October 5
- The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 - second part (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian)
- UNDER NINJA
October 6
- The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Russian, and Arabic)
- GOBLIN SLAYER II (English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese)
- The Kingdoms of Ruin (English)
- Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese)
- HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima PLUS
October 7
- A Returner's Magic Should Be Special (English)
- Tearmoon Empire
- The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountains (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German)
- My New Boss Is Goofy
- Butareba -The Story of a Man Who Turned into a Pig-
- I Shall Survive Using Potions! (English)
- Protocol: Rain
October 9
- Dead Mount Death Play - second part (English, French, and German)
October 10
- After-School Hanako-kun (English)
October 12
- Dr. Stone: New World Season 3 Part 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish)
October 21
- The Apothecary Diaries (English, French, German, and Hindi)
Crunchyroll also listed that OVERTAKE!, BULLBUSTER, Arknights: Perish in Frost, My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer, I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness, Migi & Dali, and Stardust Telepath are "coming soon."
One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Case Closed (Detective Conan), Rurouni Kenshin, and Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure are also continuing from the previous season.
Source: Email correspondence