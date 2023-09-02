MF Ghost Anime Debuts on October 1

© しげの秀一・講談社／MFゴースト製作委員会

The official Twitter account for the television anime of'smanga revealed on Friday that the anime will premiere on October 1 on, and. The anime will also air on, and

Tomohito Naka ( Initial D Legend 2: Racer , Initial D Legend 3: Dream , Sword Gai: The Animation ) is directing the anime at his studio Felix Film . Kenichi Yamashita ( Ketsuekigata-kun! , Actually, I Am… ) is in charge of the series scripts, and writing them with Akihiko Inari . Naoyuki Onda ( Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Psycho-Pass 3 ) is designing the characters and serving as one of the chief animation directors with Chiyoko Sakamoto . Hiroki Uchida is the 3D director. Masafumi Mima is directing the sound, and Akio Dobashi ( Initial D: Legend films, Sisters of Wellber , Dance in the Vampire Bund ) is composing the music.

Yū Serizawa performs the opening theme song "JUNGLE FIRE feat. MOTSU ," and Himika Akaneya performs the ending theme song "Stereo Sunset (Prod. AmPm )."

The series takes place in the 2020s, when self-driving cars are ubiquitous in Japan. The manga centers on Kanata Livington, a Japanese driver who goes back to Japan after graduating at the top of his class at a racing school in England. The series also focuses on the MFG, a racing circuit on public roads that has garnered attention worldwide.