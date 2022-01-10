Exclusive: Kodansha Comics, ComiXology Publish Initial D Successor Manga MF Ghost

1st ten volumes launch in English on Tuesday

Kodansha Comics and Comixology announced on Monday that they are publishing Shuuichi Shigeno 's MF Ghost manga in English. The companies will release the manga's first ten volumes on Tuesday. The series will be available to read at no additional cost for Amazon Prime , Kindle Unlimited, and Comixology Originals members, and it will be available for purchase on the Amazon Kindle Store and Comixology . Kodansha Comics revealed covers from the first four volumes and preview pages.

Shuuichi Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2017. The 12th compiled volume shipped in Japan on September 6.

The series takes place in the 2020s, when self-driving cars are ubiquitous in Japan. The manga centers on Kanata Livington, a Japanese driver who goes back to Japan after graduating at the top of his class at a racing school in England. The series also focuses on the MFG, a racing circuit on public roads that has garnered attention worldwide.

The manga is inspiring the television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2023.

Shigeno ended his Initial D manga in Young Magazine in July 2013, and Tokyopop published the beginning of that manga in North America, and Kodansha Comics and Comixology are offering the complete manga in English. The manga inspired several television anime series, a live-action film, several original video anime projects, and a successful game line. The manga recently inspired a trilogy of anime films, the third of which opened in February 2016.

Source: Press release

