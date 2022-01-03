TV Anime of Initial D Successor MF Ghost Confirmed With Teaser

Kodansha confirmed the television anime adaptation of Shuuichi Shigeno 's MF Ghost manga on Tuesday by revealing the anime's visual and a teaser promotional video. The anime will premiere in 2023.

The anime's visual features protagonist Kanata Livington's red Toyota 86, as well as rival cars Alpine A110S and Nissan GT-R. The teaser trailer features real-life recorded engine audio for the featured Toyota 86, Lamborgini Huracan, and Ferrari 488 GTB.

Shuuichi Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2017. The 12th compiled volume shipped in Japan on September 6.

The series takes place in the 2020s, when self-driving cars are ubiquitous in Japan. The manga centers on Kanata Livington, a Japanese driver who goes back to Japan after graduating at the top of his class at a racing school in England. The series also focuses on the MFG, a racing circuit on public roads that has garnered attention worldwide.

Shigeno ended his Initial D manga in Young Magazine in July 2013, and Tokyopop published the beginning of that manga in North America, and Kodansha Comics and Comixology are offering the complete manga in English. The manga inspired several television anime series, a live-action film, several original video anime projects, and a successful game line. The manga recently inspired a trilogy of anime films, the third of which opened in February 2016.