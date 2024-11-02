How would you rate episode 5 of

Why do I get the feeling that the most sexual thing in this entire show is just going to be that repeated shot of Rika longing to ruffle Takuya's bedhead? I appreciate the show for telling a story about people in their mid-twenties while playing with a fair amount of innocence. While Takuya and Rika have been close to each other since the beginning of this plan, this is the first episode where we've begun to see more casual contact between them. Their lack of experience with people is a double-edged sword because it amplifies the longing for and curiosity about each other. There is an attraction, and it's becoming harder for them to ignore and strictly blame the pretenses of a fake marriage plan.

I didn't expect Rika to be the more animated and vocal side when the show started. When you consider that her hobby results in her having an exorbitant amount of information that she doesn't even have a pet to share with, it makes sense that loosening the lid causes so much to spill out. If that lid continues to open, it will get harder to close no matter how much she insists on doing so at the end of this episode. She's starting to appreciate more about where Takuya comes from, and the more subtle aspects of his character. However, because she's the more proactive of the two, she will probably be the first to insist that there needs to be a limit on how involved she gets.

One of my major complaints about this episode stems from not enough Takuya. I was expecting more revelations about him, considering that this episode is about him confronting his family. However, the situation resolves very quickly, and most of the episode is from Rika's perspective. I want to know more about the relationship between him and his father.

I winced at Takuya's conversation with his dad and felt it when the father started bringing up things from his past to justify ripping into him in the present. That is something that I am all too familiar with, and his father insisting that Takuya is doing things half-assed is interesting. I feel like there's a lot there, especially since Takuya wants to push back on that statement. From my perspective, the dad is at least partially right. Takuya is not the one who's organizing everything for this fake relationship; Rika is. Even when trying to set the record straight with family, this didn't need to happen in person. As Takuya's dad said, this could've been resolved at the restaurant two episodes ago. There are things to like about this episode, but it still feels like more needs to be done soon.

