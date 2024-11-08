Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Anime's English Dub Debuts on November 13

English cast returns from previous seasons

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V

revealed on Thursday that it will stream the Englishfor theanime on November 13 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The English cast features returning members and includes:

Kyle Jones is directing the dub .

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and ABEMA on October 4.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka V: Hōjō no Megami-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of the Harvest Arc) is the fifth season of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) anime. The series is streaming on HIDIVE in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The returning staff for the fifth season includes director Hideki Tachibana at studio J.C. Staff , series composition writers Fujino Ōmori and Hideki Shirane , character designer Shigeki Kimoto , composer Keiji Inai , production company EGG FIRM , art director Yūki Kobayashi , background artist Jeong Ryeon Kim (joined by Akira Suzuki ), color designer Tomomi Andō , sound director Jin Aketagawa , editor Kentarō Tsubone , and director of photography Shingo Fukuyo .

The vocal group GRe4N BOYZ perform the opening theme song "Shōnen" (Youth), while the unit sajou no hana performs the ending theme song "Hydrate."

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime's third season premiered in October 2020 after a delay from July 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE . Crunchyroll also streamed the anime but then removed it in March 2022.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth season, premiered in Japan in July 2022 and aired for 11 episodes. The second half of the fourth season, titled Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), premiered in January 2023 and also aired for 11 episodes. HIDIVE is streaming the anime under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV .

The anime franchise also includes two original video anime ( OVA ) releases, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Source: HIDIVE





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.