Gachiakuta Manga Gets Stage Play

Show runs in Tokyo from May 22-31, Kyoto from June 5-7

The staff for Kei Urana 's Gachiakuta manga announced on Monday that the series will get a stage play, which will run at the Stellar Ball in Tokyo from May 22-31 and at the Rohm Theater in Kyoto from June 5-7. An official website opened to unveil a trailer, visual, cast, and staff.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The cast includes:

Hikaru Imamaki as Rudo

Yuta Tachibana as Enjin

Yū Fukuzawa as Zanka

as Zanka Sena as Riyo

Dai Isono as Corvus

Saho Aono as Semiu

as Semiu Masamichi Satō naka as Tamsy

naka as Tamsy Shō Arai as Delmon

as Delmon Takeshi Terayama as Gris

as Gris Yui Yoko as Amo

Cocoa Nanase as Remlin

Ryosei Tanaka as Jabber

Go Ueki will direct the show, and Watashiomu will write the script. KEN THE 390 will direct the music, and Yoshizumi and Mush Tanaka will write the music.

Urana launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2022. Hideyoshi Ando is credited for graffiti design. Kodansha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on November 17.

The anime debuted in Japan on July 6 on CBC , TBS , and 26 other channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime beginning on the same day in the following territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS (excluding Russia and Belarus), and the Indian subcontinent. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub for the series. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

The series is renewed for a second season.