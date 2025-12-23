Episode 1154 of One Piece is a quizzical split between clip show, flashback, and character revelation that sticks the landing… for the most part.
This is a heavily segmented outing, with clear breaks between character segments. I've called these check-in episodes before, and that's still the best way to describe them. It's sort of like standing outside of a carousel and watching various players go round and round, allowing us brief glimpses of each in turn as they go past. These provide connective tissue between arcs and also during longer arcs with lots of moving parts (Wano was quite notorious for these).
1154 shows us slices involving Borsalino, Big News Morgan, and a trio of Vegapunks. There are others scattered in, too, but these end up being the main thrusts (along with the Straw Hats continuing to Elbaph). Big News Morgan is the least consequential and has to deal with what news fits to print; it's certainly a relevant topic in our day and age, but other than getting to see Vivi again, the scene doesn't strike me as that much more interesting or unique than just about any other scene involving him. Big News Morgan is like an affable cousin you see around the holidays: always a delight to catch up with, but he's still the same as the last time you saw him.
Borsalino's portion had more emotional heft, but I'm not quite sure it was that effective. The big issue for me is that Borsalino has been this implacable, ominous force for such a long time that it's hard to buy the sudden revelation of his softer side at this juncture. Perhaps if we had seen the build-up in the episodes leading up to 1154, or if we had more sense of his connection with Vegapunk in other flashbacks, I might have been sold on this. But the tears and the boohooing didn't sway my opinion of him much. Many of the best villains get these surprise reveals about their true motives or conflicted actions, but this simply did not work for me because of how it all gets unceremoniously dumped on the audience alongside Vegapunk's still-warm corpse.
Speaking of which, the Vegapunk trio section was more serviceable. All the explanations and scientific mumbo jumbo were pretty effective. It was a steady increase in tension and was well-directed. Sadly, I wish we had gotten more glimpses of this before and during other sections of the Egghead Island arc. Much like with Borsalino, this all being dumped at the end doesn't give us much time to absorb the knowledge. Similarly, the memory wipe aspect - while funny - strikes me as a way to avoid any head-scratchers about continuity and confusion more than a serious plot point.
Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Ando celebrate announcement with illustrations― The staff for the television anime of Kei Urana's Gachiakuta manga announced on Monday the series is getting a second season. Urana celebrated the announcement with an illustration. The graffiti designer for the series, Hideyoshi Ando, also created an illustration for the announcement. The final episode for season one aired before ...
New anime's teaser visual, video revealed― The Jump Festa '26 event on Sunday announced that the Shikaku Arc (Assassins Arc) of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga is getting an anime adaptation, and unveiled the teaser visual and promotional video.The Chainsaw Man television anime series premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022. Cr...
Announced after episode 12 on Saturday― The 12th episode from the television anime of Firehead and YahaKo's A Wild Last Boss Appeared! light novel series ended on Saturday with a special video announcing a second season: The staff describes the anime:
In the year 2800 of the Mizgard calendar, Rufus Mafarl — feared as the Black-Winged Conqueror — faces his final battle against the heroes known as the...
Teaser trailer, visual revealed― The Jump Festa '26 event on Saturday announced that the second season for the television anime of Yuuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days manga is in the works, and revealed a teaser trailer and visual.The anime's first season premiered on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels on January 11, and the series also debuted on Netflix on January 11. The first season's second part premier...
Anime's 2nd season premiered on July 19― The Jump '26 event on Saturday announced that the anime of Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga will get a "conclusion arc" anime, as well as a new anime short. The new anime short is titled "Narumi no Heijitsu" (Narumi's Weekday). The first season premiered on TV Tokyo in April 2024 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with English subtit...
Manga centers on spy resurrected into body of woman― The Jump Festa '26 event on Saturday announced that Osamu Akimoto's Mr. Clice manga will get an anime adaptation. 秋本先生が描く爽快スパイアクション『Mr.Clice』がアニメ化決定✨連載40周年を迎えた本作の最新話は来年1月下旬発売予定の「ジャンプSQ.RISE 2026 WINTER」に掲載されるぞ❗️第１話は⬇️をチェック❗️https://t.co/oZX1fWo9So pic.twitter.com/7FI9OZCroD— こち亀info【公式】 (@Kochikame_info) December 20, 2025 Shueisha will publish the...
Gallop again animates new work― The Jump Festa '26 event on Saturday announced that Osamu Akimoto's Kochikame manga will get a new anime project. Gallop is again producing the anime, titled Shin Kochira Katsushika-ku Kameari Kōen-mae Hashutsujo (New Kochikame). The project commemorates the 50th anniversary of the manga. A 50th anniversary website will formally open in spring 2026. The new anime will...