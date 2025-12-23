Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime Special Streams Opening Theme Song's Music Video

Masayuki Suzuki began streaming on Tuesday a music video for "Abunai Kioku" (Dangerous Memory) feat. Aoi Koga , the opening theme song Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Otona e no Kaidan (The Steps to Become an Adult), the Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime's new television special:

The anime special will premiere on December 31 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Tochigi TV on December 31 at 10:00 p.m. JST (8:00 a.m. EST). It will then run on Gunma TV , MBS , RKB, and TeNY channels in January.

The special will have returning cast and staff members from the anime series.

Mamoru Hatakeyama is again directing the special at A-1 Pictures . Yūko Yahiro is returning to design the characters, and Kei Haneoka is back to compose the music.

Returning cast members for the special include:

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©赤坂アカ/集英社・かぐや様は告らせたい製作委員会

Viz Media is publishing Aka Akasaka 's original manga in English, and it describes the story:

All's fair when love is war! Two geniuses. Two brains. Two hearts. One battle. Who will confess their love first…?! Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy's student council, making them the elite among elite. But it's lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There's just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they're both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!

Akasaka began the series in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but it moved to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga entered its final arc in October 2021, and it ended in November 2022.

The first television anime of the manga premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation also dubbed both seasons of the anime. An original video anime ( OVA ) project shipped in May 2021.

The series' third season premiered in April 2022. Aniplex of America hosted the U.S. premiere advanced screening that month at the Aratani Theater in Los Angeles and at Japan Society in New York.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai ), the anime film adapting the manga's story arc of the same name, opened in Japan on December 17, 2022.

Source: Press release