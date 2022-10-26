Kaguya-sama: Love is War Manga Ends on November 2

This year's 48th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine confirmed on Thursday that Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga will end in the magazine's next issue on November 2. The series will also be on the magazine's cover.

The magazine will include a 12-page booklet to commemorate the series' completion.

The manga entered its final arc in October 2021.

Akasaka began the series in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but it moved to Young Jump in March 2016. Shueisha published the manga's 27th compiled book volume on October 19, and it will publish the 28th volume on December 19.

The anime adaptation's third season premiered on April 9. Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss Never Ends), the anime film adapting the manga's story arc of the same name, will debut in theaters in Japan in winter 2022.

