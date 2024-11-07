Get Gundam Creator Yoshiyuki Tomino's Wallet

Wallet, made to order to Tomino's exacting specifications, returns after a decade

After a decade, Japanese accessory maker Jam Home Made is bringing back " Yoshiyuki Tomino 's Wallet," made to order for the Gundam creator's exacting specifications.

Image via www.jamhomemadeonlineshop.com © JAM HOME MADE CO.,LTD.All Rights Reserved.

The Jam Home Made brand's X (formerly Twitter ) account announced the return of Yoshiyuki Tomino 's wallet on November 5. The brand began offering the updated wallet that day as part of its Signature Collection, which develops fashion accessories with notable figures in society.

JAM HOME MADE 's "SIGNATURE COLLECTION" was born from the pursuit of usability for each individual

Yoshiyuki Tomino 's Wallet

Sales start on Tuesday, November 5, 2024

According to the Jam Home Made website, Tomino wanted the wallet to be “a wallet with higher specs.” More specifically, the Gundam creator and director wanted the wallet to be:

Light, voluminous, and thin but not lose its shape. It also needs to be easy to take cards in and out, and it needs to be easy to see so the wallet is easy to find in your bag.

The website also notes the first new run of Tomino's wallet will come with a limited-edition Haro coin as well as Tomino's (reproduced) signature. The wallet retails at 36,300 yen (about US$236) and is available at the Jam Home Made Tokyo location, the Jam Home Made Online Shop, and Jam Home Made ZOZOTOWN shop.

JAM HOME MADE first offered Tomino's wallet in 2012, and then brought it back two years later in 2014. Besides the limited-edition Haro coin, this year's updated version adds a hidden card case inside its coin pocket, as well as a metal snap closure.