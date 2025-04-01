Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Makes (Once-in-a-Lifetime?) Appearance in PUBG Mobile

Take up your frying pan & get chomped by some mimics in the popular battle royale game

Image via x.com © 2025 KRAFTON, INC. PUBG IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OR SERVICE MARK OF KRAFTON, INC. © 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime and the Japanese version of the PUBG Mobile game teased a collaboration on Saturday. PUBG Mobile already ran a gift campaign in which five lucky winners who followed the account and reposted the collaboration's teaser on social media would each get a 5,000-yen (about US$33) Amazon gift card.

The collaboration officially started on April 1 and will run until April 30. It feature dialogue from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End characters Frieren, Fern, Stark, and Himmel.

The collaboration also features items such as character cosmetics (of Frieren, Fern, Stark, and Himmel), Aura hair, DP-28 (Frieren's Staff) cosmetic, M24 (Frieren's Staff), Frieren Bag, Frieren & Mimic bag, Mini Bus (Frieren), Monster Truck (Frieren), Parachute (Frieren and Fern), Chams (Frieren's staff), breaking the unbreakable barrier emote, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (event) voice card, Frieren, Fern, Stark, and Himmel voice cards, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End frame, Mirrored Lotus Ring frame, Frieren and Himmel icons, Private Space Gift (Frieren), Frieren, Fern, Stark, and Himmel sprays, and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End coins.

Players have a chance to earn the collaboration items through a login bonus event, as will those who complete in-game challenges during the campaign.

Image via pubgmobile.jp © 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会 Image via pubgmobile.jp © 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

As of press time, there is no mention if Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and PUBG Mobile collaboration is exclusive to Japan.