Tune In to the Midnight Heart Anime Gets 2nd Season

The official website for the television anime of Masakuni Igarashi 's Tune In to the Midnight Heart ( Mayonaka Heart Tune ) manga announced on Tuesday that the series will get a second season. The website streamed a special music video for the insert song "Yonagi" sung by the cast in the 12th and final episode of the first season, which aired on Tuesday. The cast also provided comments regarding the second season announcement in a video:

Image via Tune Into the Midnight Heart anime's website ©五十嵐正邦・講談社／「真夜中ハートチューン」製作委員会

The anime premiered on January 6, and aired onand's newly announced "Ka-Anival!!" programming block that airs on Tuesdays at 11:00 p.m. JST. The anime also aired onstarting on January 9.is streaming the anime, and it is also streaming an English

Masayuki Takahashi ( Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig ) directed the anime at Gekkō , and Yukie Sugawara (Overlord) was in charge of series scripts. Tomoyuki Shitaya ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Bakuman. ) designed the characters.

Suisei Hoshimachi performs the opening theme song "Tsuki ni Mukatte Ute" (Attack Toward the Moon), and Soala performs the ending theme song "Koe no Kiseki" (Trails of Voices).

Kodansha 's K MANGA service is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

When Arisu Yamabuki was all alone in bed at night, he was able to find solace in the voice of a radio host who went by “Apollo.” However, one day, she simply stopped broadcasting without any explanation. Years then passed, and Arisu is now a second-year high-schooler. He makes it his mission to search for Apollo, as there is something he wants to tell her. He doesn't know what she looks like, or even what her real name is, but he manages to get some leads on her in his school's broadcasting club. That's where he meets four girls who all dream to get a job where they can make full use of their voices! Just who is Apollo, and how will those four's dreams pan out?

Igarashi ( Senryū Girl , Detectives These Days Are Crazy! ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2023. The 12th compiled book volume shipped on March 17. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and released the sixth volume on March 10.