Pokémon Champions Game's Overview Trailer Reveals April 8 Release

Free-to-start game features optional paid bundle, enhanced visual performance on Switch 2

Nintendo began streaming on Tuesday an overview trailer for the battle-focused game Pokémon Champions , and it reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch on April 8. The trailer also reveals new details about modes, Pokémon recruitment, and Victory Points:

Pokémon Champions will have enhanced visual performance on Nintendo Switch 2 through a free update at launch.

The game is free-to-start. There is an optional " Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack" that adds space for 50 more Pokémon in the storage box, as well as the "Battle! (Trainer Battle)" song from Pokémon : Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! , 30 Teammate Tickets, and 50 Training Tickets. There is also a Premium Battle Pass and Membership available for purchase.

The game focuses on Pokémon battles with traditional mechanics, and it features several modes, including Ranked, Casual, and Private Battles for singles and doubles formats. There are also timed in-game Online Competitions with preset rules. There is crossplay between the Switch and mobile versions. Players can choose how they play based on their location.

The game features connectivity with the cloud-based Pokémon Home storage app, and players can import their Pokémon from other games into Pokémon Champions . Additionally, they can recruit one Pokémon per day from a random selection. Players can only use these Trial Recruitment Pokémon for one week only. There is a training mode for adjusting a Pokémon 's stats, nature, and moves. Victory Points (VP) earned during battle can be used to recruit and train Pokémon . Addtionally, players can use VP to permanently recruit a Pokémon . There is also a shop selling items, trainer clothes, cosmetics, music, and Mega Stones.

Pokémon can use Mega Stones to Mega Evolve in the game, and some will gain different abilities after the process, such as the starters from the Pokémon Legends Z-A game. Players can deposit certain Pokémon such as Chesnaught, Blaziken, Greninja, and the special Floette from Pokémon Legends Z-A to obtain their corresponding Mega Stones in the game.

The iOS and Android versions are scheduled for later in the year, though the Japanese Pokémon Day trailer listed a summer 2026 window.

The International Pokémon Company's subsidiary The Pokémon Works is developing the game. Mainline Pokémon series developer GAME FREAK is planning the game.

The new Pokémon Winds/Waves games will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 worldwide in 2027.

Pokémon Legends Z-A launched for Switch and Switch 2 on October 16.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games launched on Switch worldwide in November 2022.

Source: Email correspondence