Hayao Miyazaki Personally Draws New Art of Nausicäa, Kiki, Totoro, Spirited Away

Panoramas go on display at Ghibli Park from July 8

Image via The Ramon Magsaysay Awards Foundation

Renowned animation studio Ghibli announced on Tuesday that Hayao Miyazaki personally drew new art pieces that will go on display at the Ghibli Park's Grand Warehouse. The art pieces are the centerpieces of 31 “panorama boxes” highlighting titles from across Studio Ghibli's library (and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind , which strictly speaking, predates the studio itself). The exhibition is set to begin on July 8.

Each panorama box depicts a single scene, but with the individually drawn characters, background, and foreground elements separated on different layers for a subtle three-dimensional effect. (The Ghibli Museum in Tokyo already has several earlier boxes on display.)

Miyazaki began working on the new boxes around June 2022, after the animation production work ended for his most recent feature, The Boy and the Heron . Veteran art director Noboru Yoshida and others collaborated on the backgrounds.

The Chukyu TV Broadcasting Company previewed a handful of the boxes:

Update: Typo fixed. Thanks, Keen Fox.