Tenbin Romantic Comedy Anime Unveils More Cast, Staff, July Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Yu Hibari and illustrator Siso 's Tenkō-saki no Seiso Karen na Bishōjo ga, Mukashi Danshi to Omotte Issho ni Asonda Osananajimi Datta Ken (The Neat and Beautiful Girl at My New School Was My Childhood Friend Who I Used to Play With Who I Thought was a Boy, or Tenbin for short) light novel series unveiled on Saturday more cast members, the main staff, July premiere, and the first main visual for the anime.

The newly announced cast members are:

Shunichi Toki as Hayato Kirishima (left in the image above)

as Hayato Kirishima (left in the image above) Miharu Hanai as Himeko Kirishima (second from right), Hayato's little sister in junior high school

as Himeko Kirishima (second from right), Hayato's little sister in junior high school Natsumi Haruse as Minamo Mitake (center), Hayato and Haruki's classmate in the gardening club

as Minamo Mitake (center), Hayato and Haruki's classmate in the gardening club Fūka Izumi as Saki Murao (second from left), a maiden at a local shrine

Chuan Feng Xu (episode director on Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army , Akuma-kun ) is directing the anime, and Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior , Witch Watch ) is overseeing the series scripts. N-Nei Kurahashi is designing the character based on the original novel illustrations by Siso . Daiki Hachimaki is directing the sound, and Ryosuke Nakanishi , Naoki Tani , and Yuri Morita are composing the music with Pony Canyon producing.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS Fuji , and other channels this July.

The anime will staras Haruki Nikaidō.

The youth romantic comedy story centers on Hayato, who transfers to a high school in the city. There, he is reunited with Haruki, whom Hayato remembers as a boy he used to play with seven years ago. Only, Hayato now realizes that Haruki is actually a girl.

The anime was first announced in September 2023.

Hibari launched the original light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Become Novelists") website in 2020. Kadokawa started publishing the series with illustration by Siso in 2021. Kadokawa published the light novel's ninth volume on August 29.

Ōyama launched the manga adaptation on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's "Dora Dora Flat" website in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on July 9.



Sources: Tenkō-saki no Seiso Karen na Bishōjo ga, Mukashi Danshi to Omotte Issho ni Asonda Osananajimi Datta Ken anime's website, Comic Natalie





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