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Strike Witches Director Kazuhiro Takamura Unveils Original TV Anime Vertex Force in 2026
posted on by Egan Loo
Takamura teases anime with "cute girls," "cool mecha"
Strike Witches and Vividred Operation director Kazuhiro Takamura is helming Vertex Force, an original television anime that will premiere this year. The tagline on the teaser visual is, "Engine, start!":
Takamura gave a message about the anime in which he said that he likes cute girls, cool mecha, and anime, and this original anime crams in everything he likes.
Source: Comic Natalie