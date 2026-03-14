Interest
Happy White Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
For many people, March 14 marks Pi Day; a day celebrating the mathematical principle of the ratio of a circle's circumference to diameter. However, since the 1970s, March 14 is also widely celebrated in Japan as White Day. On this day, people around Japan return the favor for gifts they received on Valentine's Day. Anime and manga creators are sharing their sentiments with some pi-filled messages:
Atelier series
＼🤍Happy White Day！🤍／— 「アトリエ」シリーズ公式＠紅白レスレリ&秘密DX発売中！ (@GustAtelierPR) March 14, 2026
スレイ 「いつも頑張っているな、これからもよろしく」
アンペル「私のお気に入りの逸品だ」
ルトガー「ほらよ、オレのも受け取れ！」 #ホワイトデー #ユミア #ライザ #紅白レスレリ pic.twitter.com/66QQO5bFT5
＼🤍Happy White Day！🤍／
Slade: “You're always working hard. Thanks for everything.”
Empel: “This is my favorite.”
Rutger: “Here, take mine too!”
Baki-Dou
今日はホワイトデーッッ‼️— アニメ「刃牙」シリーズ【公式】 (@baki_anime) March 14, 2026
“最強の象徴”宮本武蔵の
SNS用アイコンをプレゼントッッ🎁
みんなでアイコンを揃えて、
アニメ『#刃牙道』をもっと盛り上げようッッ!!#バキアニメ#ホワイトデー pic.twitter.com/hgrIuwPui7
Today is White Day‼️
We're giving away a social media icon featuring Miyamoto Musashi, the symbol of ultimate strength!!🎁
Let's all use the same icon and hype up Baki-Dou even more!!
BARBAPAPA
Cogimyun
おっきなキャンディみたいに、ずっと一緒にいられたらうれしいみゅん･･♡#こぎみゅん #ホワイトデー pic.twitter.com/2ArcDTi2Py— こぎみゅん【公式】 (@cogimyun_sanrio) March 14, 2026
I'd be so happy if we could stay together forever, just like a big candy. Mew…♡
Do You Like Big Girls?
○・🤍・○・🤍・○・🤍・○#ホワイトデー 記念イラスト公開！— TVアニメ『大きい女の子は好きですか？』公式 (@Ookii_Onnanoko) March 14, 2026
○・🤍・○・🤍・○・🤍・○
らんふ(@ranfptn)先生による
薫のホワイトデー記念イラストを公開！🍪🩷#大きい女の子 pic.twitter.com/pztnsp9xAv
">○・🤍・○・🤍・○・🤍・○
White Day Commemorative Illustration!
○・🤍・○・🤍・○・🤍・○
We're releasing a White Day commemorative illustration of Kaoru by Ranfu (@ranfptn)! 🍪🩷
The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System
＼ 3/14は #ホワイトデー 🛡️ ／— アニメ『追放された転生重騎士はゲーム知識で無双する』公式 (@jukishi_anime) March 14, 2026
想いに応える特別な日✨#城壁返し をつけて
あなたの想いをポストしてください✍️
受け取ったメッセージには、
公式からリプライで
城壁返しが返ってくるかも！#転生重騎士
7/2(木)深夜0:26〜
TVアニメ放送開始！ pic.twitter.com/aZIOHwV0jk
＼3/14 is White Day🛡️／
A Special Day to Express Your Feelings✨
Post your message with the hashtag #城壁返し [CastleWallReturn]✍️
We might reply to your message with a Castle Wall Return from the official account!
Like a Dragon
＿人人人人人人人＿— 龍が如くスタジオ 公式 (@ryugagotoku) March 14, 2026
＞ HAPPY ＜
＞ WHITE DAY ＜
￣Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^￣#ホワイトデー#龍が如く pic.twitter.com/Y4iJLajXIr
My Hero Academia
＼ Happy White Day！ ／#ホワイトデー 記念！#ヒロトラ からホーム画面背景のプレゼント！— 僕のヒーローアカデミア ULTRA IMPACT【公式】 (@heroaca_ui) March 13, 2026
ログインして受け取ってね！
みんなの好きなキャラと一緒に飾ろう！
受取期間:～3/31(火)23:59予定
#ヒロアカ #僕のヒーローアカデミア pic.twitter.com/8IbwrLZlZM
＼ Happy White Day！ ／
White Day celebration!
Hero Ultra Impact is giving away home screen wallpapers!
Log in to claim yours!
Decorate your screen with your favorite characters!
Redemption period: Until 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 31 (scheduled)
Now That We Draw
♡═━┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈━═♡— 「描くなるうえは」TVアニメ公式 (@kakunaru_anime) March 14, 2026
🖋 Happy White Day 🖋
♡═━┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈━═♡
本日は #ホワイトデー ✨
バレンタインのプレゼントキャンペーンへ、
たくさんのご応募と温かいコメントをありがとうございました！
当選された方々へは、順次発送準備を行っております🎁🍫… pic.twitter.com/DK7pKeoDtO
♡═━┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈━═♡
🖋Happy White Day🖋
♡═━┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈━═♡
Today is White Day✨
Thank you so much for participating in and your kind comments for our Valentine's Day giveaway!
We are currently preparing to send prizes to the winners🎁🍫
Please look forward to receiving them✨
We hope you have a wonderful day🎀🖋
Pac-Man
今日は #ホワイトデー🩵— パックマン公式_JP (@BNEI_PACMAN_JP) March 14, 2026
インキーがピンキーにお返しをしているようです🎁#パックマン #pacman pic.twitter.com/bDTycNXTCF
Today is White Day🩵
It looks like Inky is giving Pinky a reciprocal gift🎁
Project Sekai: Colorful Stage! feat. Hatsune Miku
💙💐Happy White Day💐💙— プロジェクトセカイ カラフルステージ！ feat. 初音ミク【プロセカ】 (@pj_sekai) March 13, 2026
ホワイトデー記念イラストはこんぽたーじゅ（@pota_juuu720）さんに担当いただきました✨#プロセカ #ホワイトデー pic.twitter.com/z0yoYVblcT
💙💐Happy White Day💐💙
Our White Day commemorative illustration by Corn Potage ( @pota_juuu720)✨
Raccoon Rascal
Rune Factory
🌸#龍ファク SNS限定イラスト公開🌸— 『ルーンファクトリー』シリーズ公式 (@RuneFactory_PR) March 14, 2026
本日は #ホワイトデー をテーマにした
イラストをお届けします🐉💙
大地の舞手のみなさんは
誰からプレゼントを受け取りますか？
みなさまからの #龍ファクアート も募集中です🌸 pic.twitter.com/dXvyZbpHHe
🌸Guardians of Azuma Social Media Exclusive Illustration🌸
Today, we're sharing a White Day themed illustration🐉💙
Who will the Earth Dancer's receive gifts from?
We're also accepting submissions of your Guardians of Azuma art🌸
Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You
＼𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗬 𝗪𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗬 💙／#ヤニすう をお待ちの皆さま、いつもありがとうございます。— TVアニメ「スーパーの裏でヤニ吸うふたり」公式 (@yanisuu_anime) March 14, 2026
日頃の感謝もこめてオリジナル壁紙をご用意しました🎁
ぜひDLしてお使いください🚬
2026年7月毎週木曜よる11時56分から
TBS系28局にて全国同時放送開始＆ABEMAにて配信#HAPPYWHITEDAY#ホワイトデー pic.twitter.com/lpt3bn2z4V
＼𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗬 𝗪𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗬💙／
To everyone waiting for Smoking Behind the Supermarket, thank you for your continued support.
As a token of our gratitude, we've prepared an original wallpaper for you🎁
Please feel free to download and use it🚬
Premieres in July 2026, every Thursday at 11:56 PM
Simultaneous nationwide broadcast on 28 TBS affiliate stations & streaming on ABEMA
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun
今日は #ホワイトデー🩵— 「地縛少年花子くん」公式 (@hanakokun_info) March 14, 2026
アメやる よろこべ🍬🎁#地縛少年花子くん２#花子くん #花子くんアニメ pic.twitter.com/PqqvXJSgX0
Today is White Day🩵
Have some candy! Rejoice!🍬🎁
Did we miss any White Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!