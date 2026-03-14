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Happy White Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring My Hero Academia, Like a Dragon, Project Sekai, Atelier, Baki-Dou, Do You Like Big Girls?, & more!

For many people, March 14 marks Pi Day; a day celebrating the mathematical principle of the ratio of a circle's circumference to diameter. However, since the 1970s, March 14 is also widely celebrated in Japan as White Day. On this day, people around Japan return the favor for gifts they received on Valentine's Day. Anime and manga creators are sharing their sentiments with some pi-filled messages:

Atelier series

＼🤍Happy White Day！🤍／
Slade: “You're always working hard. Thanks for everything.”
Empel: “This is my favorite.”
Rutger: “Here, take mine too!”

Baki-Dou

Today is White Day‼️
We're giving away a social media icon featuring Miyamoto Musashi, the symbol of ultimate strength!!🎁
Let's all use the same icon and hype up Baki-Dou even more!!

BARBAPAPA

barbapapa-white-day-2026
Image via x.com
© 2021 Alice Taylor & Thomas Taylor

Cogimyun

I'd be so happy if we could stay together forever, just like a big candy. Mew…♡

Do You Like Big Girls?

">○・🤍・○・🤍・○・🤍・○
White Day Commemorative Illustration!
○・🤍・○・🤍・○・🤍・○
We're releasing a White Day commemorative illustration of Kaoru by Ranfu (@ranfptn)! 🍪🩷

The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System

＼3/14 is White Day🛡️／
A Special Day to Express Your Feelings✨
Post your message with the hashtag #城壁返し [CastleWallReturn]✍️
We might reply to your message with a Castle Wall Return from the official account!

Like a Dragon

My Hero Academia

＼ Happy White Day！ ／
White Day celebration!
Hero Ultra Impact is giving away home screen wallpapers!
Log in to claim yours!
Decorate your screen with your favorite characters!
Redemption period: Until 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 31 (scheduled)

Now That We Draw

♡═━┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈━═♡
　🖋Happy White Day🖋
♡═━┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈━═♡
Today is White Day✨
Thank you so much for participating in and your kind comments for our Valentine's Day giveaway!
We are currently preparing to send prizes to the winners🎁🍫
Please look forward to receiving them✨
We hope you have a wonderful day🎀🖋

Pac-Man

Today is White Day🩵
It looks like Inky is giving Pinky a reciprocal gift🎁

Project Sekai: Colorful Stage! feat. Hatsune Miku

💙💐Happy White Day💐💙
Our White Day commemorative illustration by Corn Potage ( @pota_juuu720)✨

Raccoon Rascal

raccoon-rascal-white-day-2026
Image via x.com
©N.A

Rune Factory

🌸Guardians of Azuma Social Media Exclusive Illustration🌸
Today, we're sharing a White Day themed illustration🐉💙
Who will the Earth Dancer's receive gifts from?
We're also accepting submissions of your Guardians of Azuma art🌸

Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You

＼𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗬 𝗪𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗬💙／
To everyone waiting for Smoking Behind the Supermarket, thank you for your continued support.
As a token of our gratitude, we've prepared an original wallpaper for you🎁
Please feel free to download and use it🚬
Premieres in July 2026, every Thursday at 11:56 PM
Simultaneous nationwide broadcast on 28 TBS affiliate stations & streaming on ABEMA

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun

Today is White Day🩵
Have some candy! Rejoice!🍬🎁

Did we miss any White Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

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