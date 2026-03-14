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Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 2-8

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Pokopia debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: March 2-8

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw 2 Pokémon Pokopia Nintendo March 5 541,371 541,371
2PS5 Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem) CAPCOM February 27 23,459 178,832
3NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 10,023 2,856,782
4NSw 2Mario Tennis Fever Nintendo February 12 9,626 75,831
5NSw 2Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem) CAPCOM February 27 6,562 45,355
6NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,405 8,397,297
7NSw 2Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Square Enix February 5 5,594 208,364
8NSw 2Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo January 15 5,074 83,595
9NSwDragon Quest VII Reimagined Square Enix February 5 5,026 236,744
10NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,667 4,164,389
11NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 4,024 1,099,027
12NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 3,833 1,623,420
13NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24, 2025 3,513 175,053
14PS5Shutokō Battle/Tokyo Xtreme Racer Genki February 26 3,318 20,987
15NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20, 2025 3,196 510,013
16NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 3,165 1,491,662
17NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 3,004 6,553,524
18NSw 2Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 2,802 281,409
19PS5Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Square Enix February 5 2,523 141,812
20NSwNintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,385 1,708,411

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 23-March 1
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