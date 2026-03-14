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Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 2-8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Pokopia debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: March 2-8
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Nintendo
|March 5
|541,371
|541,371
|2
|PS5
|Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem)
|CAPCOM
|February 27
|23,459
|178,832
|3
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|10,023
|2,856,782
|4
|NSw 2
|Mario Tennis Fever
|Nintendo
|February 12
|9,626
|75,831
|5
|NSw 2
|Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem)
|CAPCOM
|February 27
|6,562
|45,355
|6
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,405
|8,397,297
|7
|NSw 2
|Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
|Square Enix
|February 5
|5,594
|208,364
|8
|NSw 2
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|January 15
|5,074
|83,595
|9
|NSw
|Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
|Square Enix
|February 5
|5,026
|236,744
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,667
|4,164,389
|11
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|4,024
|1,099,027
|12
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|3,833
|1,623,420
|13
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24, 2025
|3,513
|175,053
|14
|PS5
|Shutokō Battle/Tokyo Xtreme Racer
|Genki
|February 26
|3,318
|20,987
|15
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20, 2025
|3,196
|510,013
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|3,165
|1,491,662
|17
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|3,004
|6,553,524
|18
|NSw 2
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|2,802
|281,409
|19
|PS5
|Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
|Square Enix
|February 5
|2,523
|141,812
|20
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,385
|1,708,411
Source: Famitsu