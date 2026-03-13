Jujutsu Kaisen, Gachiakuta, More Manga Rank on NYT Bestseller Lists in January-March

Image via Amazon © Gege Akutami, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media

The New York Times'

Gege Akutami

Jujutsu Kaisen manga

The 29th volume of'sranked at #2 onmonthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early March. The first volume of'smanga ranked at #5 on February's list. The first volume of'sranked at #13 in early January.

The manga on this month's list include:

#2 — Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 29

's volume 29 #10 — Kei Urana 's Gachiakuta volume 1

's volume 1 #12 — Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1

's volume 1 #13 — Yukinobu Tatsu 's DAN DA DAN volume 17

The manga on this February's list include:

#5 — Kei Urana 's Gachiakuta volume 1

's volume 1 #10 — Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28

's volume 28 #12 — Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1

's volume 1 #13 — Mokumokuren 's The Summer Hikaru Died volume 1

January's list only included one manga title.

The 28th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #6 in December. The 42nd volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #9, and the 110th volume of One Piece ranked at #10 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list (link 2) (link 3)