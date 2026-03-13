Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film Wins Japan Academy Film Prize

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association announced the winners of the 49th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes in a ceremony at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo on Friday., the first film in the trilogy won the Best Animated Film award.

The other nominees for Best Animated Film, which are also considered to be "Award of Excellence" winners, were Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , 100 Meters , Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise , and Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback .

The association recognized Yamato Kawachi (Walking Man in the Exit 8 live-action film) Noa Shiroyama (role of child Akari Shinohara in the 5 Centimeters per Second live-action film) with the Best New Actor awards. SixTONES ' Hokuto Matsumura (role of Takaki Tono in the 5 Centimeters per Second live-action film and Kakeru Suzuri in the 1st Kiss film) received recognition as the most talked about actor.

Earlier in January, ufotable 's digital imaging team received the Creative Contribution Award for their work on the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle anime film. The award honors technical achievements and other contributions by supporting production members for films produced in 2025.

The association also awarded honorary awards to anime director Gisaburō Sugii , the late actors Tatsuya Nakadai and Kazuko Yoshiyuki , and the late director Kazuo Ikehiro .

Movies were eligible if they opened in Japan between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025.

Last year, Look Back won both the Best Animated Film award and the Creative Contribution award for its key and in-between animation staff.

Sources: Japan Academy Awards' X/Twitter account, Eiga Natalie