Look Back, 4th Live-Action Kingdom Film Win Japan Academy Film Prizes

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association announced the winners of the 48th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes in a ceremony at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo on Friday. won both the Best Animated Film award and the Creative Contribution award for its key and in-between animation staff.

Despite losing the Picture of the Year award to A Samurai in Time, Kingdom : Taishogun no Kikan (the fourth live-action Kingdom film) picked up five awards for Best Supporting Actor ( Takao Osawa as Ō Ki/Wang Qi), Best Cinematography (Akira Sako), Best Lighting (Hiroyuki Kase), Best Sound Recording (Kazushiko Yokono), and the Special Award for its VFX team.

Hiroko Sebu received the Best Music award for Let's Go Karaoke! Masumi Miura won for Best Production Design on the live-action Cells at Work! film.

The association recognized Rihito Itagaki (Hakkenden, Cells at Work! , Onmyōji Zero), Asuka Saitō ( Oshi no Ko -The Final Act- ), Jun Saito ( Let's Go Karaoke! ), and Anna Yamada ( Golden Kamuy , Shōtai) with the Best New Actor awards. Golden Kamuy 's production designers also received the Creative Contribution award.

The association previously announced that the late Doraemon voice actresses Noriko Ohara and Nobuyo Ōyama would both receive Special Awards. The late actor Toshiyuki Nishida similarly received the Special Award of Honour from the Association.

Movies were eligible if they opened in Japan between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

Last year, Godzilla Minus One won, among other awards, Picture of the Year, and Hayao Miyazaki 's The Boy and the Heron ( Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka ) won the Best Animated Film award. Hiromi Uehara won the Best Music award for the Blue Giant film.

Sources: Japan Academy Film Prize Associtaion's website, Comic Natalie