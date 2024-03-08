Godzilla Minus One, The Boy and the Heron Win Japan Academy Film Prizes

© TOHO CO., LTD.

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association announced the winners of the 47th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes at an awards ceremony at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo on Friday.'s new film in's, won Picture of the Year.'s latest feature film) won Animation of the Year.

Godzilla Minus One also won for Best Screenplay ( Takashi Yamazaki ), Best Supporting Actress ( Sakura Andō ), Best Lighting ( Naruyuki Ueda ), Best Sound Recording ( Hisashi Takeuchi ), and Best Editing ( Ryuji Miyajima ).

Blue Giant won the award for Best Music ( Hiromi Uehara ).

The association recognized Nanoka Hara as a Newcomer of the Year for her role in the live-action Do not say mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare ) film.

The late composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and Godzilla Minus One 's late producer Shuji Abe received the Chairman's Special Award.

Actor Yuki Yamada (Man Goku in live-action Kingdom , Ken "Doraken" Ryūgūji in live-action Tokyo Revengers , Shirō Mizushima in Godzilla Minus One , Dai Miyamoto in Blue Giant ) won the Popularity Award in the actor division.

Tokyo Laboratory , which shut down on November 30 after 68 years of operation, won a Special Award. The company had worked on video editing, film development, and archiving on numerous anime.

The other films nominated for Animation of the Year were Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo (Kitarō Birth: The Mystery of Gegege), Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window , Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), and Blue Giant .

Movies were eligible if they opened in Japan between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

The First Slam Dunk won Animation of the Year at last year's awards. RADWIMPS and Kazuma Jinnouchi won Best Music for Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film.

Source: Japan Academy