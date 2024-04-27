Bandai Namco Filmworks Reveals English Dub Cast for Gundam Seed Freedom Film

Film screens in U.S., Canada on May 7-8

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed the English dub cast on Friday for the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM film. The company and Fathom Events will screen the film in the U.S. and Canada on May 7-8. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles on May 7 in both countries, and it will screen with an English dub on May 8 in the U.S. Tickets went on sale on April 5.

The English dub cast includes:

The English dub cast includes some returning cast members from the NYAV Post English dub of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny anime.

The screenings will feature a video message from the film's director Mitsuo Fukuda .

hosted the U.S. premieres of the film with English subtitles in Los Angeles and New York City on March 31. The Japan Society also held a screening for the English-dubbed version on April 1.

The film opened in Japan on January 26. The film is planned for screenings in 56 countries and territories. The film project is part of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project ignited initiative, which was announced in 2021. The initiative commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime in 2022, and it has several parts. The initiative also includes a new Mobile Suit Gundam Seed game and the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Eclipse side-story manga.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda directed the film at Bandai Namco Filmworks . Fukuda also co-wrote the script along with his late wife Chiaki Morosawa and Liu Goto . Hisashi Hirai ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) designed the characters.



